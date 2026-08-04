11 Toyota GR Supra Alternatives For Tighter Budgets

Here's the issue: Toyota has now ceased production of the A90 Supra, and this beacon of classic sports car ingredients — a 335-to-382-horsepower turbocharged straight-six, rear-wheel drive, a manual transmission, and a sleek exterior design — is now in finite supply. Disregarding the issues Supra buyers have had with the nonexistent custom ordering system and big dealer markups, it's not outlandish to infer that the A90s out there will stay fairly expensive.

According to Classic.com, the straight-six-powered A90 Supras (the ones everybody wants) have a current market value of around $47,000. Is that too much for what the Supra offers? There's no need to take sides on that issue — the Supra is a capable and fun sports car. But many folks don't want to spend nearly $50,000 for an experience they can get for less.

What you'll find in the following group of alternatives are not necessarily direct competitors of the A90 Supra. Instead, they represent the sentiment we conveyed above — a comparable experience with all the engagement you want in a sports coupe for slightly friendlier price tags than those in the window of a modern Supra.