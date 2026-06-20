The Engineering That Made The Honda S2000's Manual Gearbox A Cult Object

Bringing up the legend of the Honda S2000 comes with a set list of enthusiast talking points. There's the 9,000-rpm redline — a record for naturally aspirated engines that took Ferrari more than 12 years to beat. There's also the F1-inspired gauge cluster, the deeply driver-focused cockpit, and the carbon-reinforced cylinder liners. The conversation usually evolves into the ol' AP1-vs-AP2 debate, and it's only a matter of time before the words "raw" and "analog" are thrown around.

One of the S2K's biggest claims to fame, however, is its manual shifter, which is widely recognized as one of the best-feeling manual transmissions to ever grace a road car. As we found in our review of the S2000, shifting gears feels slick, metallic, and deeply satisfying in a way few other cars can match. The throws are short — it somehow feels like a light switch yet hefty at the same time, and, as the cliché goes, makes driving it feel like you're operating a bolt-action rifle. But what exactly makes this car's six-speed so good? In a nutshell: very short, very metal linkages, and a corporate philosophy that encouraged it.