5 Used BMWs You Can Buy With Confidence

Many car brands come with a set of stereotypes. They tend to differ depending on which part of the world you're in, but in the U.S., driving a BMW signifies that you've done something with your life. Speaking of stereotypes, BMW tends to be plagued by a reputation for poor reliability. Certainly not as bad as Jaguar's, but still, it's no Toyota. BMW ranks 9th out of 31 brands in the 2025 J.D. Power vehicle dependability study, though, so surely things can't be that bad, right?

Mechanics will warn you that the BMW badge comes with its fair share of woes and that the status you're trying to project may bite you on the backside. Used BMWs are known to be maintenance-intensive, and that's often due to the company's recommended fluid-change intervals, which are absurd. More on those in a bit.

That said, when it comes to used BMWs, there are models that have proven themselves over the years. Their issues, however minor, are well-documented, so you'll know what to look for.