5 Used BMWs You Can Buy With Confidence
Many car brands come with a set of stereotypes. They tend to differ depending on which part of the world you're in, but in the U.S., driving a BMW signifies that you've done something with your life. Speaking of stereotypes, BMW tends to be plagued by a reputation for poor reliability. Certainly not as bad as Jaguar's, but still, it's no Toyota. BMW ranks 9th out of 31 brands in the 2025 J.D. Power vehicle dependability study, though, so surely things can't be that bad, right?
Mechanics will warn you that the BMW badge comes with its fair share of woes and that the status you're trying to project may bite you on the backside. Used BMWs are known to be maintenance-intensive, and that's often due to the company's recommended fluid-change intervals, which are absurd. More on those in a bit.
That said, when it comes to used BMWs, there are models that have proven themselves over the years. Their issues, however minor, are well-documented, so you'll know what to look for.
2011-2018 BMW 3 Series F30
The fourth-generation 3 Series is a popular used BMW for a number of reasons. Having driven all model generations since the E36, which came out in 1992, I can say that the F30 is the first 3 Series spacious enough on the inside to steal some customers from the larger 5 Series. The first BMW 3 Series to feature exclusively turbocharged engines, it also featured the 8-speed ZF automatic and for the first time in a 3 Series, electric steering instead of hydraulic. It was the first to feature a three-cylinder engine, too . While this used BMW doesn't feature the fabled B48 and B58 engines, it's still a solid choice. The same goes for all F30 derivatives, including the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, which is based on the same platform.
You'd be wise to stick with the inline-6 engines since the N20 four-banger is just as maintenance-intensive as the six-cylinder engines, but with less performance on tap.The N55 and the more performance-oriented S55 in the M3 (and M4) are some of BMW's most reliable engines. Their common problems are well-known, and with many used BMWs that have them being over 10 years old, their issues will have likely been addressed. Another thing to note about these used BMWs is that you need to service the 8-speed ZF automatic every 50,000 to 93,000 miles, despite BMW's claims that it doesn't need servicing unless repairs are being made.
2010-2017 BMW 5 Series F10
Another popular used BMW is the F10 5 Series, and almost everything we said about the F30 3 Series is valid here. The sixth generation of this Bavarian midsize luxury sedan ranks in the middle of such cars, according to U.S. News & World Report, but with the segment being so competitive, is it really a bad thing? Its perfect balance between comfort and sport makes it a desirable used BMW even 15 years after its debut. One thing to note is the N63 V8 engine, which is very unreliable and complex to work on. Facelift models fix many of the V8's issues, but unless you want your better half to divorce you, stick with the inline-6 engines.
And really, there's only one engine worth considering here, the N55 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6, also found in the F30 3 Series. Its 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque will deal with the 0-60 mph sprint in 5.5 seconds, just three-tenths of a second slower than the smaller 3 Series. The high-pressure fuel pumps are known to go on all direct-injected BMW engines from these years, so beware. The N20 four-cylinder has major timing chain issues, especially on pre-facelift models. Many of these cars are high-mileage, but if you do all the necessary used-car checks and it turns out to be a good example, that's one used BMW you should pull the trigger on.
2004-2013 BMW 3 Series E90
The Chris Bangle era of BMW design was turbulent when it came to styling. The models from that period were certainly not easy on the eyes. BMW E90 wasn't the worst culprit, but it was a stark deviation from the E46's classic lines. During the 2000s, the company's models started featuring complex electronics, which were a nightmare to deal with when they eventually gave out. That said, the E90 isn't as maintenance-intensive as the larger 5 Series from those years. Once again, this used BMW comes best served with an inline-6 engine, ideally the N55, which can be found on facelift models.
Early examples feature the N54 twin-turbo unit, which is slightly more problematic than the N55. Both units develop 306 horsepower out of the box, and with the right parts, they can reliably handle a lot more. That said, do look out for leaking gaskets and water pumps, some of the common failure points of the BMW E90.
Other things to think about: Models that feature xDrive, four-cylinder engines, or are 328i regardless of the number of driven wheels, come with the GM 6L45 transmission, which is unreliable. The rest feature a ZF 6-speed automatic or a six-speed manual.
1995-2004 BMW 5 Series E39
The BMW M5 E39 is considered one of the best M-cars ever made, but the non-M variants are just as loved by enthusiasts for their great looks, cheap price, reliability, and potential to appreciate. If Classic.com prices are anything to go by, the E39 market has become dynamic. Prices are all over the place, with decent examples being around $3,200 and pristine ones as high as $134,000 since the start of the year. The inline-6 models are preferable due to their relative simplicity, reliability, and smooth operation. The M52 and M54 are proven platforms with plenty of tuning potential.
Those who seek to get closer to the M5's performance without paying a collector's price will gravitate toward the 540i, which comes with the M62 V8. While not as unreliable as the N63 V8 in the F10 5 Series, these engines also have their fair share of common problems, which include cooling issues, oil leaks, Vanos valve-timing issues, and the plastic timing-chain guides. These BMWs are at an age where the issues have likely been taken care of, but be on the lookout for rust. The best part is, this is one of the used BMW models that you can find with a manual transmission without looking too hard.
1999-2006 BMW 3 Series E46
The BMW E46 is universally loved for its incredibly versatile chassis, great handling, and well-aged design. Unlike the current BMW M4, which is all about the big numbers, the M3 E46 was a proper analog driver's car. This spills down to the lesser variants, and because the E46 comes from simpler times, there are no complex electronics to deal with. The only major issue with these is the rear subframe, which is prone to cracking, especially if you are pushing over the stock power figures.
Other issues relate to the age of these cars rather than any design flaws. At this stage of their life, these cars can suffer from rust, especially around the rear arches. You may come across the occasional leak from a Vanos seal, but that's just regular Tuesday for BMWs. The M3 E46 is also still relatively affordable, but try to avoid the SMG robotized manual as it can be expensive to repair and not as enjoyable as the stick. The S54 engine features solid valve lifters as opposed to hydraulic ones, so valve adjustment is needed every 30,000 miles.