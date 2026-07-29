GM Fully Believes AI Will Help Make Its Cars Better And Faster

There can be a case arguing the benefits to utilizing a tool like this. For GM and its potential use of over a century of data, depending on how long ago they've digitized or kept that data for design and testing could be useful to pick through rather than going through archives or searches or doing the math in real time themselves.

The other benefit is that it helps break the circle of bad communication patterns notorious in large corporations by centralizing all of the design work in one place. Things can be updated and addressed in real time avoiding the mistake of someone not getting cc'd or their email getting lost in the trove of emails in their inboxes.

GM has also said that utilizing AI helps with testing models, as the AI can build a model and put it on the road, as well as test it on any road type or conditions with variables like errant moose, deer or squirrels that one might have to quickly maneuver around. Again, it plugged in its own testing data from over the decades into a system that can put the car to the test on its AI-created roads.

This does help cut down on creating physical prototypes and various engines and components, before actual testing at its Milford Proving Grounds in Michigan or Yuma desert proving grounds in Arizona, which is good for reducing material usage and shipping a vehicle all over the country. But one has to question if the AI has the capability to account and test for the unpredictability of actual real-world scenarios, especially as autonomous vehicles (also utilizing AI technology from the world's brightest and best as they tell us) can barely recognize humans, animals, motorcycles and emergency vehicles.