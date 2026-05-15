AI And EVs Drive The Detroit 3 To Reduce Their Workforce By 20,000 Salaried Jobs

In case you needed another reminder this economy was not built to benefit you in any way today: Elon Musk is set to make his friends a buttload of cash thanks to his One Weird Trick of having all of his companies own all of his companies in one bit ol' company soup. Folks who stuck with Musk through the seemingly disastrous purchase of Twitter (now X) are looking at a 200% return on their investment. Why? Because by owning X stock, they now own SpaceX stock which also owns XAI.

If SpaceX manages an IPO of $2 trillion valuation then Musk's friends will be living on an even easier street than before, from Bloomberg:

Ross Gerber, chief executive officer of investment-management firm Gerber Kawasaki and a Twitter investor, said it's proof of the importance Musk places on his private company investors. "They're his best friends," said Gerber, who invested less than $1 million in Twitter alongside Musk. "The same people own all of Elon's companies."

If I had to count myself as one of Elon Musk's best friends I'd be looking for a return on investment as well. Right now, XAI, X, Tesla and SpaceX are all wrapped up in each other, so it's unclear which company is propping up which. Elon Musk stands to become the world's first trillionaire should he play his cards right. Since he's holding the whole deck and owns the casino I think he'll probably make it there just fine.