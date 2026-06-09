GM Is An Energy Company Now

You heard it here first: General Motors is no longer a mere automotive manufacturer. While GM will continue to produce vehicles long into the future, it has determined that to be truly competitive in an electrified future, it needs to become an energy company. And that's exactly what it is doing.

Solidifying its future comes with the announcement that the company will invest heavily in sodium-ion batteries specifically designed for stationary power uses, such as power storage for data centers or helping solar farms continue producing electricity when the sun isn't shining. Sodium-ion makes more sense in these types of applications because it can work efficiently in a variety of climate conditions, even though it doesn't have the energy density to make sense in an automobile.

Full disclosure: GM was so keen to tell me about its sodium-ion battery plans, it flew me to San Francisco and put me up in a hotel so I could meet its energy team.