Honda Almost Nailed Its Camera Button Placement, But One Unexpected Automaker Still Has Everyone Beat

When we talk about newer features that started showing up in cars within the last couple of decades, Apple CarPlay is always a popular one, but personally, I still marvel at surround-view camera systems. The idea is so simple, and yet, they feel a little like magic. Sure, I'd rather have smaller cars that are easy to see out of, but the technology is great. Especially if an errant pebble takes out the windshield of the Honda Prelude you were scheduled to receive, and the press car you get as a replacement ends up being a Honda Pilot that's almost 60 inches longer than the Fiat 500e you drive daily.

Hopping between cars that are wildly different sizes is just a normal part of automotive journalism, but especially when you're driving something unfamiliar, it never hurts to get a little assistance from some cameras while your parking brain adjusts. I won't pretend I have any use for a three-row crossover in my life, but dang it, Honda's decision to stick the camera button on the wiper stalk sure did prove to be convenient. Far too many automakers stick the camera controls in some random, unintuitive spot on the dashboard or center console that forces you to reach for it, and it sucks. Just put the camera button in a spot that's easy to reach!

I'm not going to pretend the Pilot was all that hard to park, with or without the cameras active, but I also don't think I'm asking for too much when I say using a convenience feature should also be convenient. No sane automaker would put the cruise control buttons on the passenger side of the center console, but camera controls could pretty much be anywhere. Heck, sometimes there isn't even a button at all, forcing you to hunt for controls in the infotainment system. I still hate all push-button shifters, including Honda's, but putting the camera button on the wiper stalk shows Honda understands convenience features shouldn't be inconvenient to use.