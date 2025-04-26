Mini's New Shift Lever Is A Perfect Example Of How To Execute A Modern Electronic Shifter

As much as I love manual transmissions, I'm not convinced every single vehicle would be better with a third pedal. I mean, what would you really get out of a Chevrolet Suburban with a stick? Clearly, the Suburban's greatest sin is that it no longer comes with a column shifter that clunk-clunk-clunks into Drive. At the same time, we're no longer in an era where the shift lever is actually attached to the transmission in any way. It's just a glorified button that tells the computers what you want the transmission to do. And I have to say, the way Mini does it is pretty fantastic.

Dedicated readers may remember that I'm a huge proponent of Mercedes-style column shifters. It's a simple, elegant solution that makes three-point road turns so simple, and Hyundai's version, while admirable, just isn't quite the same. Unfortunately for me, personally, not everyone agrees that column shifters are the way to go in this new electronic-shifting world, and far too many of the results are both a waste of space and unintuitive. You can usually figure it out pretty quickly, but then it gets changed for the next generation, and you're back to square one.

The shifter in the new Mini Coopers, though? I can absolutely work with this. It's small, conveniently located, stays out of the way, doesn't waste any space and makes it clear right out of the gate exactly what you're supposed to do. Why any automaker would dedicate space to individual buttons that take up more space, I have no idea. I'd even be willing to bet Mini's lever costs less than separate Park, Reverse, Neutral and Drive buttons.