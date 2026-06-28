I Put Apple CarPlay In My Wife's 2006 Toyota 4Runner And I'm Never Looking Back

Once the original head unit is out, the real fun begins. Every vehicle is different, but in my case I had to transplant the mounting brackets from the old CD changer to the new CarPlay head unit. I also had to attach a couple of trim pieces to fill in the gaps that would have existed on either side, since the Toyota head unit is slightly wider than the standard double-DIN size. It took a little work to figure out which of the many mounting holes on the side of the CarPlay head unit to use, but I figured it out.

Justin Hughes / Jalopnik

I had to slightly modify the original mounting brackets. There are small metal indentations that help position the bracket properly for the stock head unit, but they prevented a perfect fit on the new CarPlay unit. I used a Dremel to grind these nubs off. This won't prevent me from swapping the original head unit back into the 4Runner later if we ever get rid of it. I also had to trim part of the side trim pieces off, since they didn't want to fit into the dashboard. Even Crutchfield's instructions don't cover every single thing you'll need to do, so you'll have to make a little bit up as you go along.

One part you won't need to figure out, however, is the wiring harness. The head unit comes with one part, and Crutchfield includes its counterpart that plugs into your vehicle's factory wiring. You won't have to cut, splice, or alter any of your car's wiring. You just need to match up the colors of the wiring on each side of the harness, splice them together, and plug everything in. I've used crimp connectors successfully in the past, but I know how to solder, so I soldered the whole thing together. It may be overkill, but it should outlast the car. The best part of using the wiring harness and mounting kit is that if you ever sell your car, you can easily reinstall the original head unit and keep the CarPlay unit for your next ride.