2026 Honda Prelude Is Great If You Can Be Honest You're Almost 38

When you're young and haven't driven much of anything yet, it makes sense to overcompensate by learning as many facts and figures as you can. Driving cars is expensive, but reading first drives, reviews, comparison tests, and anything else you can find on ad-supported sites is basically free. Even as an adult, it can be easy to get caught up in which car has the best specs for the money. But does that always matter?

A while back, BMW sent me an M3 Competition with some gorgeous paint to get to an event where I drove a few new Mini convertibles. Objectively, it was an incredibly capable car that accelerated hard and cornered even harder. You may not love the design, but there's no denying it's a serious performance machine. The problem was, everything that would have made the M3 Comp a delight up in the mountains or on a track meant it wasn't all that enjoyable as a daily driver.

The seats were impractical at best, everything about it was too stiff on broken pavement, and getting it up and down the driveway at my parents' house was way more work than it was worth. So many younger enthusiasts, whose parents can't afford to buy one for them in their 20s, dream of one day owning a car like the M3 Comp before they turn 40. The problem is, by the time your 40th birthday rounds the final corner, your body's no longer in its 20s anymore, either, and your priorities are probably a bit different. That's where the 2026 Honda Prelude comes in.

Full Disclosure: Honda wanted me to drive the new Prelude so badly, it flew me to the Indy 500, put me up in a fancy hotel, and then offered to let me drive a Prelude if I wanted. As much as the internet hates the Prelude, how could I say no?