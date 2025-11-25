5 Motorcycles With The Longest Production Runs
Some motorcycles come and go, but among the many that are available today worldwide, only a handful have continued to remain in production since their inception. Motorcycles from brands like Royal Enfield, Harley-Davidson, and Honda, just to name a few, have earned recognition as some of the oldest- and longest-produced motorcycles in the world today. Their popularity derives from many factors, including heritage, reliability, comfort, and styling.
Yet in a world with so many motorcycle options to choose from, what makes these five bikes stand out as the longest running motorcycles in the club? Frankly, all the motorcycles on our list are simply put straight-up trendsetters. These are the original bikes that started all the hype.
From commuter bikes and Big Twins to the inception of the chopper, and even the boom of the need for fast transportation in developing countries, let's take a look at five unique motorcycles with the longest production runs so far.
Honda CG125
In the early '70s, worldwide demand for motorcycles continued to grow rapidly, particularly in Southeast Asian countries. As those countries began to develop further, the need for fast transportation began to grow. However, early on, the market was certainly met with several challenges. Most notably, routine maintenance. As companies like Honda and others began importing commuter-style motorcycles, new owners (and even dealers alike) were unaware of the necessary maintenance these motorcycles needed in order to be properly maintained.
As oil began turning to thick goo and air filters became petrified by extreme dust, Honda promptly went back to the drawing board to figure out a solution. The result? The CG125, a small, commuter-style motorcycle built to withstand the harshest environments with a goal of being easy to maintain. Production began in 1975 and the CG125 first hit the market in March of that year, making its debut in Thailand. As the years progressed, Honda continued to improve the CG125 to a near maintenance-free design, and it succeeded. Nowadays, the CG125 is still in production, though mostly overseas in countries like China and Pakistan.
Harley-Davidson FL Electra Glide
It's hard to stand out among Harley-Davidson's impressive lineup of iconic motorcycles, yet the brand's OG Big Twin motorcycle, the FL Electra Glide, has rightfully earned a seat at the table of legends. Production began in 1965 and Harley-Davidson's Electra Glide joined the brand's FL series with the introduction of its electric start feature.
Back then, having an electric start was a big innovation. This meant riders would no longer have to kick-start their motorcycle in order to hit the road. As a result, this new electric-start Big-Twin motorcycle opened the door to many new riders, creating a wave of popularity in America, and even American culture.
The FL Electra Glide was so popular, it began gaining stardom in movies during the '70s such as "Electra Glide in Blue." Even The King, Elvis Presley, had his very own. While the Electra Glide itself is no longer available from Harley-Davison, descendants of this classic design such as the Street Glide and the Road Glide are still for sale.
Honda Super Cub
Admittedly not very popular in the U.S., the Honda Super Cub (or Honda Cub) has been produced since 1958 and outside of America, remains extremely popular among motorcycle riders alike. In 2017, Honda celebrated its milestone of 100 million units produced globally.
Beginning in August of 1958, the first-generation Super Cub C100 entered mass production at Honda's Yamato Plant. Exports to the U.S. began in 1959, though today, the Super Cub Series motorcycle is produced at more than 16 plants and in 15 countries around the world. What made Honda's Super Cub so unique was its highly capable engine. At the time, many similar motorcycles were fitted with a two-stroke engine, yet Honda opted for a new, more powerful engine. The new power plant consisted of a 50cc, four-stroke engine which was much more durable and efficient when compared to the competitor's two-stroke variants.
Fortunately, Honda has revived the Super Cub in the U.S. with Super Cub C125, a modern version of the small, simple and reliable Super Cub that started it all.
Harley-Davidson Sportster
Another Harley-Davidson icon, the Sportster has been in production since 1957, making it one of the longest running motorcycles nameplates ever. In the late '50s, Sportster competed directly with British brawlers like Triumph, Norton and BSA. In the '60s, Harley-Davidson's Sportster motorcycle became extremely popular due to its myriad of customization possibilities. Thanks to its relatively lightweight frame and minimal parts, motorcyclists could easily transform a Sportster into a custom chopper or a bobber.
The Sportster stuck with its original Ironhead engine, one of Harley-Davidson's classic V-Twins, through the '70s and into '80s. However, in 1986, Harley-Davidson replaced the Ironhead engine with an all-new Evolution "Evo" engine, which has since been credited as the engine that saved Harley-Davidson from going bankrupt. Today, that legacy is carried on by the Harley-Davidson's Sportster S, which remains popular in the U.S. for its reliability, styling, and, of course, its long heritage.
Royal Enfield Bullet
Widely considered the oldest continuously produced motorcycle, Royal Enfield's Bullet motorcycle has been in production since 1932. Born in the U.K., Bullet was first displayed in November of 1932 at the Olympia Motorcycle Show in London. Fast forward to 1948, and Bullet receives a big change. In February of that year, Royal Enfield developed a post-war 350cc Bullet prototype to compete in the Colmore Cup Trial.
The new prototype featured the introduction of Royal Enfield's oil-damped swinging arm rear suspension. The new suspension design presented a more comfortable and better-handling ride quality compared to any mass produced alternative at the time. This is because the new one-piece swinging arm suspension featured twin coil-sprung dampers, offering much more suspension travel.
In 2021, Royal Enfield celebrated more than 120 years of motorcycling. As one of the most popular motorcycles in the world, Royal Enfield sold nearly one million motorcycles in 2024. Today's version of Royal Enfield's Bullet is even available in the U.S.