5 Motorcycles With The Longest Production Runs

Some motorcycles come and go, but among the many that are available today worldwide, only a handful have continued to remain in production since their inception. Motorcycles from brands like Royal Enfield, Harley-Davidson, and Honda, just to name a few, have earned recognition as some of the oldest- and longest-produced motorcycles in the world today. Their popularity derives from many factors, including heritage, reliability, comfort, and styling.

Yet in a world with so many motorcycle options to choose from, what makes these five bikes stand out as the longest running motorcycles in the club? Frankly, all the motorcycles on our list are simply put straight-up trendsetters. These are the original bikes that started all the hype.

From commuter bikes and Big Twins to the inception of the chopper, and even the boom of the need for fast transportation in developing countries, let's take a look at five unique motorcycles with the longest production runs so far.