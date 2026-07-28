Here's How Much A 2022 Ford Maverick Has Depreciated In Four Years

Ford's history with small pickup trucks dates back to the Mazda-built Courier, which was sold in the U.S. from 1972 through 1982. The Ranger stepped in, starting with the 1983 model year, and went on until 2011, when it was discontinued in America. When Ford resurrected it as a mid-sized truck in 2019, it left an opening for a smaller pickup. Cue the 2022 Ford Maverick, which proved to be a hit for the Blue Oval, moving over 74,000 units in its first 12 months on the market. The $22,490 MSRP (which included destination charges, as all MSRPs listed here do) stood in sharp contrast with high-end F-150s that sold for three times as much.

Four years later, the least expensive new Maverick stickers at $29,990 – a 33% increase — which makes Ford's smallest truck look like less of a bargain. But buyers now have an option that didn't exist half a decade ago: Buy a used Maverick and take advantage of the depreciation. According to depreciation estimates from CarEdge and Kelley Blue Book (KBB), a 2022 Maverick has lost between 17% and 25% of its value. We'll see how accurate these depreciation estimates are, and we'll put those numbers into perspective by reviewing marketplace listings for used 2022 Mavericks. Spoiler: the little pickup is holding onto its value better than most four-year-old vehicles.

While the small pickup market in the U.S. is still small, the Maverick does have at least one direct competitor: The Hyundai Santa Cruz. Hyundai's mid-sized body-on-frame truck is still in the works. So, for comparison, we'll look at depreciation estimates and resale pricing for this truck as well. For those even more curious about truck valuations, we'll also bring the Ranger and the Chevrolet Colorado to the table.