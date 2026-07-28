Here's How Much A 2022 Ford Maverick Has Depreciated In Four Years
Ford's history with small pickup trucks dates back to the Mazda-built Courier, which was sold in the U.S. from 1972 through 1982. The Ranger stepped in, starting with the 1983 model year, and went on until 2011, when it was discontinued in America. When Ford resurrected it as a mid-sized truck in 2019, it left an opening for a smaller pickup. Cue the 2022 Ford Maverick, which proved to be a hit for the Blue Oval, moving over 74,000 units in its first 12 months on the market. The $22,490 MSRP (which included destination charges, as all MSRPs listed here do) stood in sharp contrast with high-end F-150s that sold for three times as much.
Four years later, the least expensive new Maverick stickers at $29,990 – a 33% increase — which makes Ford's smallest truck look like less of a bargain. But buyers now have an option that didn't exist half a decade ago: Buy a used Maverick and take advantage of the depreciation. According to depreciation estimates from CarEdge and Kelley Blue Book (KBB), a 2022 Maverick has lost between 17% and 25% of its value. We'll see how accurate these depreciation estimates are, and we'll put those numbers into perspective by reviewing marketplace listings for used 2022 Mavericks. Spoiler: the little pickup is holding onto its value better than most four-year-old vehicles.
While the small pickup market in the U.S. is still small, the Maverick does have at least one direct competitor: The Hyundai Santa Cruz. Hyundai's mid-sized body-on-frame truck is still in the works. So, for comparison, we'll look at depreciation estimates and resale pricing for this truck as well. For those even more curious about truck valuations, we'll also bring the Ranger and the Chevrolet Colorado to the table.
The 2022 Ford Maverick Barely Lost Any Value
CarEdge's historical value data is different from its long-term depreciation forecast. According to the site, a 2022 Maverick with a $26,014 window sticker retains about 83% of its value today, or $21,592 — a loss of roughly 17% over four years, which is far more modest than the site's future value projections show. It's a trend that continues with more recent model years, too. CarEdge estimates that 2023 Mavericks have depreciated by about 15.5% and 2024 trucks by roughly 14%, suggesting the truck's resale strength has held up across recent years.
Kelley Blue Book's numbers are somewhat similar, estimating that an average 2022 Maverick has lost about $7,300, or 25%, of its value over the past four years. That puts the current resale value near $21,000. Real-world listings are close to both estimates. Based on CarGurus data for used 2022 Mavericks with average mileage (50,000 to 60,000 miles) and a clean history, a base XL starts around $20,000 — just under KBB's resale figure.
Opting for the highest trim makes things worse for a bargain-minded shopper. Looking at current listings on used car marketplaces, the jumping-off point for a pre-owned Lariat with front-wheel drive is close to $26,000, which equates to roughly an 8% loss of original value (from the when-new $28,355 price) if we ignore any additional options. It's anyone's guess why used Mavericks depreciate so little, but one possible reason is Ford's continued increases in MSRPs. The Blue Oval is no longer chasing the bottom end of the $20,000 to $30,000 market. Arguably, the Ford Maverick's reliability ratings aren't a factor either.
Comparing the Ford Maverick's depreciation against its competitors
On a size basis, the Maverick's only direct competitor is the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which also debuted for the 2022 model year. According to CarEdge, a four-year-old Santa Cruz drops in value by 31.1%. But, as we know, projections and the real world can be two different things. A mid-grade Santa Cruz Premium with front-wheel drive had an MSRP of $28,935. Based on CarEdge's math, a reasonable example (with good history and average mileage) should sell for around $20,000. However, the marketplace says $21,000 to $23,000 is more accurate. That points to a slightly lower depreciation rate than the forecast, but a much steeper drop than Maverick buyers face. The Santa Cruz's so-so reliability in its early years may have something to do with that.
The Ford Ranger isn't a head-to-head rival to the Maverick, but this mid-sized truck offers another perspective, with an estimated 25.5% loss of value over four years. A 2022 Ranger SuperCrew in the mid-tier XLT trim with rear-wheel drive had a window sticker price of $37,185. Today, pricing for the same vehicle hovers in the $25,000 to $26,000 range, or an equivalent depreciation of roughly 30% to 32.8%, which is actually worse than the forecast. In comparison, CarEdge says the 2022 Chevy Colorado drops in value by 35.1% over four years. In the LT grade with rear-wheel drive and a regular bed, these pickups had an original MSRP of $36,895. Today, you'll need $25,000 to $27,000 to buy the Colorado in the current market, which works out to 26.8% to 32.2% in real-world depreciation.