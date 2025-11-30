Is The Ford Maverick Reliable? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

The Ford Maverick helped relaunch the compact pickup category when it debuted for the 2022 model year. While its original $22,470 sticker price is a distant memory, this truck is still the Blue Oval's entry-level model with a base MSRP just around $29,000. To call the Maverick successful is an understatement; in 2024, Ford sold over 131,000 units, more than the Bronco, Bronco Sport, Expedition, Mustang Mach-E, and Ranger. This success began early, too, as we reported in 2022 that the Ford Maverick was destroying the Hyundai Santa Cruz in sales.

Given Ford's record-setting number of recalls, it's reasonable to wonder about the Maverick's reliability. After all, the model years with a conventional gas engine have been hit with numerous recalls (26 for 2022, 19 for 2023, and 13 for 2024). Curiously, none of the Maverick Hybrids from these years have been recalled so far.

But here's where it gets interesting: Consumer Reports (CR) gives the non-hybrid better reliability scores than its electrified counterpart, with both receiving an around-average rating. So, at least in the case of Ford's smallest pickup, recalls and CR's reliability ratings don't appear to be related. In fact, Consumer Reports recommended each Maverick version in its overall ratings of new pickup trucks, too, ranking the gas version in first place and the hybrid in second. Both had better reliability than the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which was the only other pickup on that list.