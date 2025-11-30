Is The Ford Maverick Reliable? Here's What Consumer Reports Says
The Ford Maverick helped relaunch the compact pickup category when it debuted for the 2022 model year. While its original $22,470 sticker price is a distant memory, this truck is still the Blue Oval's entry-level model with a base MSRP just around $29,000. To call the Maverick successful is an understatement; in 2024, Ford sold over 131,000 units, more than the Bronco, Bronco Sport, Expedition, Mustang Mach-E, and Ranger. This success began early, too, as we reported in 2022 that the Ford Maverick was destroying the Hyundai Santa Cruz in sales.
Given Ford's record-setting number of recalls, it's reasonable to wonder about the Maverick's reliability. After all, the model years with a conventional gas engine have been hit with numerous recalls (26 for 2022, 19 for 2023, and 13 for 2024). Curiously, none of the Maverick Hybrids from these years have been recalled so far.
But here's where it gets interesting: Consumer Reports (CR) gives the non-hybrid better reliability scores than its electrified counterpart, with both receiving an around-average rating. So, at least in the case of Ford's smallest pickup, recalls and CR's reliability ratings don't appear to be related. In fact, Consumer Reports recommended each Maverick version in its overall ratings of new pickup trucks, too, ranking the gas version in first place and the hybrid in second. Both had better reliability than the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which was the only other pickup on that list.
Ford Maverick (non-hybrid) reliability
CR' reliability ratings for the 2.0-liter, turbocharged, gas-powered Maverick never dip into bad territory, at least through the 2025 model year. For its 2022 debut, the Maverick's dependability sat near the middle of the organization's "Reliability Verdict" scale, earning an average result. During its review, Consumer Reports highlighted the Maverick's "civilized ride, handy maneuverability, easy access, and decent fuel economy."
For 2023 and 2024, Ford's compact truck upped its game, earning good reliability scores from Consumer Reports. Interestingly, despite the differences in dependability, owner satisfaction has consistently stayed in the good range, regardless of the model year. 2025 brought a refreshed exterior to the Maverick and standard all-wheel drive to models with the turbo 2.0-liter; front-wheel drive was previously the base drivetrain. Also accompanying the updates is a drop in reliability ratings, with their scores being brought back down to average. In spite of its refresh, the 2025 Maverick just barely missed the good mark.
Ford Maverick Hybrid reliability
Consumer Reports frequently mentions hybrid powertrains being as reliable as conventional internal combustion engines. However, it appears that Ford didn't get the memo. For 2022, the base Maverick came with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine. The power plant spins the front wheels via an electronic continuously variable transmission, or e-CVT. That hybridization is where the difference between an e-CVT and CVT comes from. This combination didn't get off to a good start reliability-wise, as CR gave this Maverick Hybrid a poor rating. The group doesn't get into specifics, but points to the drive system (think CV axles and other drivetrain gear) as being a particularly bad trouble spot. The hybrid battery and engine electrical systems are other red flags. If this truck were a student, it would probably have to repeat the grade.
Perhaps Ford engineers went to summer school, because the 2023 and 2024 editions managed to become C students (with average scores) for dependability in CR's eyes. Owner satisfaction also rises to the top rank for these years. Along with styling updates, 2025 saw the hybrid-powered model gain all-wheel drive for the first time, but the added complexity of the running gear didn't impact dependability. This model year maintained its average reliability ranking, even though it still ranks lower than the non-hybrid.