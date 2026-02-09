Is The Hyundai Santa Cruz A Reliable Truck? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

Add the Hyundai Santa Cruz to the list of nameplates that automakers are assigning to the dustbins of history. 2026 will reportedly be the last year for this compact pickup. The Santa Cruz's solitary competitor in the compact pickup segment is the Ford Maverick. While the Hyundai pickup is on its way out, Ford's entry will live on, thanks to the Maverick crushing the Santa Cruz in sales.

If the Santa Cruz is on your shopping list, you'll want to know about reliability. However, there are differences in which model years get a thumbs up from Consumer Reports (CR). Unsurprisingly, the first couple of years (the Santa Cruz debuted for the 2022 model year) are more problematic. The 2022 and 2023 editions had several recalls, including one for a faulty tow-hitch harness module that caused a fire hazard. Later versions perform much better (higher CR ratings and fewer recalls), although the 2026 Santa Cruz is still an unknown.

Of course, CR isn't the only reliability ratings game in town. J.D. Power was more favorable toward the initial Santa Cruz models. That's covered, too.