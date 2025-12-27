5 Of The Most Reliable German SUVs, According To Consumer Reports

The current fourth-generation BMW X3 might be about the downright strangest X3 model ever made, but it's also one of the most reliable German SUVs you can buy new. It ranks among the top three luxury compact SUVs with the highest reliability ratings, having racked up a score that places it within touching distance of the 2025 Lexus NX Plug-In Hybrid and NX Hybrid models. This means the X3 fared better than the gas-powered Lexus NX as well as the well-regarded Porsche Macan, Acura RDX, and Infiniti QX50.

The X3's reliability is helped greatly by its engine choices. The compact luxury crossover is available with the B48 inline-four and B58 inline-six-cylinder engines, which are among the most reliable BMW engines currently on offer. The entry-level X3 30 xDrive uses the turbocharged 2.0-liter B48 four-cylinder with 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which develops 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Moving up to the M50 xDrive gets you the B58-powered X3 M50 xDrive with the same 48-volt mild-hybrid system, producing a whopping 393 hp and 428 lb-ft.

And while it's the smallest SUV on this list, the X3 is roomy enough for a family of five, offering decent headroom and legroom and up to 67.1 cubic feet of cargo space — you get 31.5 cubic feet with all seats in use. Equipment-wise, base models come with power-adjustable and heated front seats, as well as a 14.9-inch touchscreen accompanied by a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, navigation, wireless device charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Wi-Fi hotspot, as well as a 12-speaker audio system.