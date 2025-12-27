5 Of The Most Reliable German SUVs, According To Consumer Reports
German SUVs have long been a go-to option for those who want a jacked-up vehicle with luxury, performance, and advanced technology to match. But their engineering excellence doesn't mean you should be quick to spend on just any German SUV. Cars from German automakers are generally known to be fairly expensive to purchase and maintain, so it's important that you seek a reliable model to keep repair costs manageable.
One way to achieve this as a prospective buyer is to consult reliability surveys carried out by reputable organizations like Consumer Reports (CR), which scores reliability based on how severe the vehicle's problems have been in the past 12 months. The survey quizzes hundreds of thousands of CR subscribers about various trouble areas (think engine, transmission, electrical system) and about their experiences with the vehicle. It then provides a reliability score on a 0-100 scale. And so to help give you an idea of the best German performers this year, we've combed through Consumer Reports data for more than 100 models to identify the most reliable German SUVs.
2025 BMW X3
The current fourth-generation BMW X3 might be about the downright strangest X3 model ever made, but it's also one of the most reliable German SUVs you can buy new. It ranks among the top three luxury compact SUVs with the highest reliability ratings, having racked up a score that places it within touching distance of the 2025 Lexus NX Plug-In Hybrid and NX Hybrid models. This means the X3 fared better than the gas-powered Lexus NX as well as the well-regarded Porsche Macan, Acura RDX, and Infiniti QX50.
The X3's reliability is helped greatly by its engine choices. The compact luxury crossover is available with the B48 inline-four and B58 inline-six-cylinder engines, which are among the most reliable BMW engines currently on offer. The entry-level X3 30 xDrive uses the turbocharged 2.0-liter B48 four-cylinder with 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which develops 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Moving up to the M50 xDrive gets you the B58-powered X3 M50 xDrive with the same 48-volt mild-hybrid system, producing a whopping 393 hp and 428 lb-ft.
And while it's the smallest SUV on this list, the X3 is roomy enough for a family of five, offering decent headroom and legroom and up to 67.1 cubic feet of cargo space — you get 31.5 cubic feet with all seats in use. Equipment-wise, base models come with power-adjustable and heated front seats, as well as a 14.9-inch touchscreen accompanied by a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, navigation, wireless device charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Wi-Fi hotspot, as well as a 12-speaker audio system.
2025 Audi Q7
The fact that the Q7 is the only non-BMW SUV on this list suggests that Audi's efforts to improve quality are paying dividends. It finished third behind the Lexus TX Hybrid and a German rival in Consumer Reports rankings of the most reliable three-row luxury SUVs while earning more points than the non-hybrid Lexus TX, Volvo XC90, and the rugged-looking Lexus GX. As with the BMW X3, there are two engines on offer, and they benefit from 12- and 48-volt hybrid systems.
The base powerplant is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that links up with a 12-volt hybrid system and produces 261 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. The available turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 and its 48-volt hybrid system step things up to 335 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. On top of being reliable, our experience with the refreshed Audi Q7 shows it does many things well, including offering steering response that's well judged.
2025 BMW X5 xDrive50e Plug-In Hybrid
Moving back to the Bavarians, the impressive BMW X5 xDrive50e Plug-In Hybrid is another reliable SUV option to consider if you're in the market for a German machine. The electrified SUV combines the B58 engine and an electric motor for 483 total horsepower and 516 lb-ft. The EPA quotes an all-electric driving range of 39 miles and a combined fuel economy of 58 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) with a fully charged battery. Gas-only fuel efficiency averages 22 mpg. When Car and Driver tested the mechanically similar 2024 X5 Plug-in Hybrid, it went from 0-60 in a mere 3.9 seconds. That's almost a full second faster than BMW's 4.6-second estimate.
When it comes to dependability, the X5 Plug-in Hybrid is the fourth most reliable luxury midsize SUV out there, according to Consumer Reports. That means it ranks higher than competitors such as the Porsche Cayenne, Genesis GV80, the gas-powered Lexus RX model, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE. As a matter of fact, only the Lexus RX Plug-in Hybrid, RX Hybrid, and another German vehicle did better than the 50e in the entire luxury midsize SUV segment.
2025 BMW X7
It was only a matter of time before BMW's stalwart SUV made it to this list. The three-row luxury SUV has been one of the most reliable options in its segment for years, and it doesn't seem to want to give up that image of dependability. For 2025, it ranks as the second-highest scoring three-row luxury SUV behind the Lexus TX Hybrid, which claimed the top spot in the class.
But of course, with this being the largest and most luxurious BMW SUV, you're bound to get more than just solid reliability. The vehicle is available with numerous niceties, including a heated steering wheel, heated power and ventilated front seats with massage, heated front armrests, five-zone automatic climate control, multicolor ambient interior lighting, and Merino leather upholstery. Other available features include a 16-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, a 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins stereo, power soft-closing doors, a Alcantara headliner, rear-wheel steering, and more.
2025 BMW X5
Not only is it the highest scoring German SUV for reliability, but the gas-powered 2025 BMW X5 is also the only German SUV to claim the top spot in its segment. It is the top performing luxury midsize SUV, finishing in first place on a score that's higher than both the Lexus RX Plug-in Hybrid and regular RX Hybrid models'.
Again, that's thanks, not least, to the ever-dependable turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six B58 engine, which produces 375 horsepower and 398 ln-ft of torque in the base xDrive40i. If that's not enough, there's the X5 M60i, which boasts a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine producing 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. All that might allow the beastly M60i to scuttle to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds and clear the quarter-mile in 12.1 seconds at 113 mph. Of course, there's the more aggressive X5 M for those wanting even more oomph. It makes an astounding 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft from its twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8.