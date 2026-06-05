These Are The Non-Subaru Vehicles That Should Lead Every Pride Parade, According To Our Readers

By Logan K. Carter
LA, CA, USA January 19, 2025 Lifted RAM 3500 on a dirt road Zuumy/Shutterstock

2026 is steaming ahead like a runaway train, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can't take a moment to celebrate life a little bit. Summer is practically here, and that means it's also LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, so from one car gay to everyone reading this, happy Pride! I'm not here to preach about the importance of queer visibility or anything, though, we're here to talk about cars. Earlier this week we asked you which non-Subaru vehicle you reckon deserves a spot at the front of every Pride parade, and I gotta say, I was impressed by the variety of great answers. If you would like to read some of the answers that didn't make it into this blog, feel free to do so. 

I said the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet is the perfect vehicle to lead Pride parades, since it's such a misfit, weirdo, and polarizing vehicular statement, and I'm actually quite proud of the way I rationalized that assertion, but, some of your answers might be even better. These are a few of my favorite answers to the question of what non-Subaru vehicle should lead every Pride Parade. 

Geo Metro Convertible

Front three-quarters shot of a Candy Raspberry Geo Metro Convertible with the top down parked in front of a white wall lbilimited/ Bring A Trailer

The early '90s Geo Metro convertible in that awesome Candy Raspberry color that was so '90s!

Bonus points if it's a 5-speed!

Submitted by: Anonymous Person

Volkswagen Cabriolet

A front three-quarters shot of a pristine red VW Cabriolet parked with the top down in front of a field LVautoworks/ Bring A Trailer

An early 1990s white or red VW Cabriolet with cow print seat covers.

Submitted by: Cluck

A blue NA Miata

A head-on, close-up shot of a blue NA Miata with its headlights popped up InboundMotorsports/ Bring A Trailer

Really, how is this a question.

Miata Is Always The Answer

Especially a NA in Blue.

Submitted by: hoser68

A brodozer

A photo of two brodozers, one white and gold Ram HD that's lifted like 8 ft off the ground and a red Ford Super Duty Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Just to mess with the fragile maga alpha types, let's do big bro dozers. Once the social association kicks in, it'll be better than an asteroid taking out the dinosaurs in its ultimate effect.

Submitted by: Rick C.

A Geo Tracker

Front three quarters shot of a blurple and pink Geo Tracker parked in front of a yellow waterslide Harrisonhine/ Bring A Trailer

Hot pink Geo Tracker complete with 1990s era tape-on graphics.

Submitted by: Xavier96

McLaren F1

1996 Mclaren F1 GTR. Artist: Unknown. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Heritage Images/Getty Images

My natural choice would be... the McLaren F1? Since you're sitting right in the middle instead of off to one side. (That's just me though, obviously there's more to LGBTQ than just B...)

Submitted by: carrercrytharis

A rainbow Checker Marathon taxi

Checker A11 cab, 1980. A yellow New York taxicab. Checker Motors was founded by Morris Markin, a Russian immigrant, in 1922 in Illinois. In 1923 the first Checker taxicab rolled off the assembly line.The company would later become the Checker Motors Corporation. The last cab was made in 1982. Heritage Images/Getty Images

A Checker Marathon taxi with some kind of rainbow paint scheme. It would be a reference to the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City that lead to the pride parades we know and see today.

Submitted by: Giantsgiants

A fantastically queer motorcycle

A close-up of someone dressed in all black riding a teal Harley Davidson Road Glide on a bridge past trees Harley Davidson

I once participated in Chicago's Pride parade on a 1982 Suzuki GS850G in a huge group of lesbian and trans bikers. The leader of the group was on a Road Glide, and one lady was on a really nice Royal Enfield. So that'll be my answer, a fantastically queer motorcycle.

Submitted by: Mercedes Streeter

A pink 1959 Cadillac Coupe DeVille convertible

Brussels Belgium 2025-07-11 light pink 1959 Cadillac Series 62 Eldorado convertible with prominent chrome grille and large tail fins, displayed indoors. Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock

Pink 1959 Cadillac Coupe DeVille convertible.

Outrageous, flamboyant, classic, cool, and a parade all by itself. What more do you need?

Submitted by: Stillnotatony

Bentley Continental GTC

Side view of a Bentley Continental GTC with rainbow graphics driving in a parade with a man walking next to it and the Trans Pride flag Bentley

We've been asked to drive our screaming red Bentley convertible this year. Even a drag queen can sit in the rear seat...but I suspect she'll be mostly on the tonneau cover.

So...Bentley convertible.

Edit: had to remove the link to the video we did of all the colorful Bentleys. Here's a screenshot. It has Pride written all over it.

Submitted by: OuttaHere

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile

Indianapolis, Indiana, May 24, 2025. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at the Indy 500 Parade, held the day before the Indianapolis 500 car race in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ward Dewitt/Getty Images

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, obviously. The symbolism coupled with the practicality of a parade float that comfortably seats six with a sunroof aka "bunroof" where passengers could wave and toss out candy to the crowds seems kinda ideal.

Submitted by: Factoryhack

A B52

A Chrysler as big as a whale.

Submitted by: Jon Anderson

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