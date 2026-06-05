These Are The Non-Subaru Vehicles That Should Lead Every Pride Parade, According To Our Readers

2026 is steaming ahead like a runaway train, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can't take a moment to celebrate life a little bit. Summer is practically here, and that means it's also LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, so from one car gay to everyone reading this, happy Pride! I'm not here to preach about the importance of queer visibility or anything, though, we're here to talk about cars. Earlier this week we asked you which non-Subaru vehicle you reckon deserves a spot at the front of every Pride parade, and I gotta say, I was impressed by the variety of great answers. If you would like to read some of the answers that didn't make it into this blog, feel free to do so.

I said the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet is the perfect vehicle to lead Pride parades, since it's such a misfit, weirdo, and polarizing vehicular statement, and I'm actually quite proud of the way I rationalized that assertion, but, some of your answers might be even better. These are a few of my favorite answers to the question of what non-Subaru vehicle should lead every Pride Parade.