These Are The Non-Subaru Vehicles That Should Lead Every Pride Parade, According To Our Readers
2026 is steaming ahead like a runaway train, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can't take a moment to celebrate life a little bit. Summer is practically here, and that means it's also LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, so from one car gay to everyone reading this, happy Pride! I'm not here to preach about the importance of queer visibility or anything, though, we're here to talk about cars. Earlier this week we asked you which non-Subaru vehicle you reckon deserves a spot at the front of every Pride parade, and I gotta say, I was impressed by the variety of great answers. If you would like to read some of the answers that didn't make it into this blog, feel free to do so.
I said the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet is the perfect vehicle to lead Pride parades, since it's such a misfit, weirdo, and polarizing vehicular statement, and I'm actually quite proud of the way I rationalized that assertion, but, some of your answers might be even better. These are a few of my favorite answers to the question of what non-Subaru vehicle should lead every Pride Parade.
Geo Metro Convertible
The early '90s Geo Metro convertible in that awesome Candy Raspberry color that was so '90s!
Bonus points if it's a 5-speed!
Submitted by: Anonymous Person
Volkswagen Cabriolet
An early 1990s white or red VW Cabriolet with cow print seat covers.
Submitted by: Cluck
A blue NA Miata
Really, how is this a question.
Miata Is Always The Answer
Especially a NA in Blue.
Submitted by: hoser68
A brodozer
Just to mess with the fragile maga alpha types, let's do big bro dozers. Once the social association kicks in, it'll be better than an asteroid taking out the dinosaurs in its ultimate effect.
Submitted by: Rick C.
A Geo Tracker
Hot pink Geo Tracker complete with 1990s era tape-on graphics.
Submitted by: Xavier96
McLaren F1
My natural choice would be... the McLaren F1? Since you're sitting right in the middle instead of off to one side. (That's just me though, obviously there's more to LGBTQ than just B...)
Submitted by: carrercrytharis
A rainbow Checker Marathon taxi
A Checker Marathon taxi with some kind of rainbow paint scheme. It would be a reference to the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City that lead to the pride parades we know and see today.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
A fantastically queer motorcycle
I once participated in Chicago's Pride parade on a 1982 Suzuki GS850G in a huge group of lesbian and trans bikers. The leader of the group was on a Road Glide, and one lady was on a really nice Royal Enfield. So that'll be my answer, a fantastically queer motorcycle.
Submitted by: Mercedes Streeter
A pink 1959 Cadillac Coupe DeVille convertible
Pink 1959 Cadillac Coupe DeVille convertible.
Outrageous, flamboyant, classic, cool, and a parade all by itself. What more do you need?
Submitted by: Stillnotatony
Bentley Continental GTC
We've been asked to drive our screaming red Bentley convertible this year. Even a drag queen can sit in the rear seat...but I suspect she'll be mostly on the tonneau cover.
So...Bentley convertible.
Edit: had to remove the link to the video we did of all the colorful Bentleys. Here's a screenshot. It has Pride written all over it.
Submitted by: OuttaHere
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, obviously. The symbolism coupled with the practicality of a parade float that comfortably seats six with a sunroof aka "bunroof" where passengers could wave and toss out candy to the crowds seems kinda ideal.
Submitted by: Factoryhack
A B52
A Chrysler as big as a whale.
Submitted by: Jon Anderson