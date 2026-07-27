'That Woman From Michigan' Takes Victory Lap Across The Gordie Howe Bridge In A Ford Mustang Convertible

The Bridge was supposed to open in June, but even as early as April, folks connected with the bridge opening were concerned Trump would throw a wrench into opening plans. Which of course, Trump eventually did. The ribbon cutting ceremony was delayed several times before the Canadians had enough, took their puck, and went home. Last week, Canada had its own ribbon cutting without the presence of any American officials. Monday, the bridge opened to traffic for the first time starting at noon, and Michigan's governor was there to take a literal victory lap.

Governor Whitmer continued the work started by her predecessor, Governor Rick Synder, to get the bridge terminus on the American side built and properly connected to the U.S. freeway system via Detroit. After more than 2,000 days of construction, at the very last minute, Trump demanded a new deal with the bridge that cut the state out of any proceeds at all from tolls. Every day the bridge stayed closed cost Michigan almost a million dollars a day in revenue, and now the feds cost the state any profit sharing once Canada's costs for building the bridge are paid.

When that still wasn't disruptive enough, Trump levied a host of new tariffs on Canada, a move which seemed the final straw: Canada opted to simply go ahead with the opening. As for the new tariffs themselves, if they actually do go into effect, Canada plans to respond with its own retaliatory trade measures.

We've hurt a lot of our trading partners in the last two years, but none more so than our friends to the north. Jokes about making the country the "51st State" and ridiculous trade treats are a slap in the face to our closest trading partner. At least Michigan gets to show Canada that we aren't all like that. Some of us are cool enough for a pair of Buffs.