President Trump has a velociraptor-like attention span. He can't see you if you don't move. Officials on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border are seeking an opening day for the Gordie Howe International Bridge that won't draw the attention and ire of Donald Trump. The President previously threatened to block the bridge's opening unless the U.S. is "fully compensated for everything we have given [Canada]." However, the new $6.4 billion crossing between Detroit and Windsor was entirely funded by our northern neighbors.

Nothing ever reaches the Resolute Desk these days without being filtered through Trump's circle of appointees. An unnamed source told CTV News that officials don't want to "trigger the kooks and crackpots." Trump tends to parrot talking points fed to him by his advisors, whether they are true or not. He practically admitted this last month when lying that Iran somehow acquired an American-made Tomahawk missile and attacked an Iranian all-girls school with it.

The bridge was projected to open this spring, but officials aren't quite willing to publicly say when the bridge will be ready. Heather Grondin, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority's chief relations officer, said: