Trump's 'Much Better Deal' For Gordie Howe Bridge Isn't Much Better, But At Least It Has An Opening Date

It's too early to say that the Gordie Howe International Bridge saga has finally concluded, because we have to make sure it opens on its currently-projected opening day, set to be July 27. It seems Canadian officials bent to the whims of the US.. President and gave him the better deal he so wanted. President Trump excitedly shared that his "MUCH BETTER DEAL" "is great, and fair" on Truth Social over the weekend, but if we dig further into the details of what the U.S. and Canada is getting out of it, it's honestly not that great.

The terms of the deal, as reported by The Detroit News, will have Canada and the U.S. (not Michigan) splitting toll profits, but only the net profits for the next 15 years. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pointed out Sunday that the "net" portion does a great deal of heavy lifting, and he's not wrong.

To break it down, tolls collected on the Canadian side–as originally planned–will still be used to pay Canada back for the loan to build the bridge in the first place. That money will also be allocated towards bridge service and maintenance (hey Moroun family, are you taking notes?). The leftover or the "net" profit from there will be split between the two nations, with the American portion going into an economic development fund to be used towards projects on the U.S.-side. Who will decide what is done with those funds remains a mystery.

The end goal is that improvements on the U.S.-side, determined by someone, will help to drive more traffic over the bridge which would help increase that net number. Which sure, if you build up the area around the bridge on the U.S.-side, that would theoretically bring more business, which would mean more vehicles crossing to add to those profits. But what happens after those first 15 years?