How To Verify A Used Car's VIN Before Buying On Facebook Marketplace

If you're shopping for a car and decide to skip the dealer route, chances are you're starting on Facebook Marketplace. Every day, 3.5 million items are listed for sale on the platform in the United States and Canada. But this approach requires doing some homework, so you know what you're buying. The same can't be said for the people who lost $3 million in a Facebook Marketplace classic car scam.

Before you ever look under a hood, kick a tire, or take a test drive, you'll want to check out the car's basic information. Is it actually a 2014 Ford Mustang GT or just a V6 coupe with some extra badges? Is the model year correct? This starts with having the vehicle identification number (VIN). It's an easy way to confirm a car's details before meeting the seller or spending money on a vehicle history report.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), and several vehicle history report companies offer free tools that can simplify the process. There's also a license plate hack you can use if the VIN isn't available. Here's how to use these resources and what to watch out for.