Did You Just Buy A Stolen Car? Here's How To Check

At their best, used cars can be an incredible value. Heck, one of the best deals in the automotive world is to buy a car with under 10,000 miles on it; it's practically new, but you'll get a huge discount on the MSRP. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, there's always the risk that you're buying a lemon. There might be a reason that the car was put up for resale, especially if the savings are shockingly high. It could be a mechanical fault, paint or body damage, or maybe, just maybe, that's a stolen car you're test driving, and you're about to give your money to a criminal.

This more than likely won't be an issue at a trusted dealership. However, the risk of buying a stolen car does exist at a used car lot, and it's even higher if you're buying directly from the seller? Because of that, it's a good idea to double-check the car's history. The easiest way to do that is to search for the car's vehicle identification number (VIN) with the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). They'll match the number against their registry of vehicles, looking out for both known thefts and also "cloned" cars, meaning the VIN in question was illegally copied from a different car altogether. You could also check to see if there is any record that the seller actually owns the car, such as by looking at the title or a vehicle history report.