Police Bust Brothers For $3 Million Facebook Marketplace Classic Car Fraud

Would you buy a classic car solely based on a photo and a Facebook Marketplace listing? Probably not, but plenty of people did in a scam allegedly run by two brothers in North Carolina, to the tune of $3 million (and maybe more). According to Road & Track, the siblings went to classic car dealers, snapped photos, posted the vehicles on Facebook Marketplace, and then sold them though fake companies, to buyers who were evidently OK with never actually checking out the actual vintage sheet metal, which was never delivered. Valentin Virlizanu was arrested and is out on $25,000 bail, awaiting a court appearance next month, while the cops are still looking for Vasile Virlizanu, who remains at large.

Their scam might also be larger than what the North Carolina investigators uncovered. The FBI is also on the case, delving into whether the Virlizanus might have masterminded a similar fraud in the Northeast. If they did, we're talking $15 million. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation's Coastal District Office has set up a tip line at 910-939-6200. I know what you're thinking; how could these people allow themselves to be so easily suckered? It is a legitimate question. Folks who own classic cars basically only acquire new ones when they're allowed to bring a microscope to the closing. But hey, I guess leaps of faith still happen, although what we're dealing with here is extreme.