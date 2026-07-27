Connecticut Set America's First State Speed Limit In 1901, And It Was Charmingly Low

On May 21, 1901, Connecticut became the first state in the nation to regulate automobile speeds with a law that capped vehicles to a then-suitable 12 mph within city limits and 15 mph on rural roads. This would become the opening move to what became a century-long negotiation between drivers and the law over speed limits — and it started low enough that a determined cyclist could have kept pace.

Connecticut enforced speeds with fines that ran up to $200 (the equivalent of $7,951 today) for each offense — nearly a fifth of the cost for the average car at the time. The law also required drivers to slow at intersections and crossings. If a horse appeared frightened by the approaching vehicle, the driver was to come to a full stop and wait.

Though Connecticut's law was the first to set a specific numeric limit, the idea of penalizing motorists for moving too fast predates it.