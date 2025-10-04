10 States Where Drivers Can Hit The Highest Speeds

Here's a fun fact for people who like to go on trips on U.S. roadways. Way back in the late 90s, the states of Nevada and Montana had a "no speed limit" law. It was not all that specific, suggesting you drive at a "prudent" speed but at your own discretion. Imagine for a moment what that would be like. You're driving an old-school BMW, the sunroof is open, and you just fueled up for a long road trip. Heading east out of Los Angeles, you cross into Nevada and decide to put that engine to the test.

Times have changed since then — both Nevada and Montana eventually enacted speed limit laws. After all, we now know for certain that lowering speeds leads to fewer accidents, at least in some locations. The fastest roads in America right now are all in Texas, which lets you drive at 85 mph in some areas. That's followed by several states that have limits of 80 and 75 mph.

As you'll see, the states that let you drive at the fastest speeds often reduce the limit in urban areas. Before you head out for a travel vacation or go exploring the country in a fast car, here are the states with the fastest speeds.