Where The '85th Percentile Rule' For Speed Limits Falls Short

How do traffic engineers come up with speed limits? Believe it or not, historically, it was dang near random. Okay, let's call it a matter of custom, to be kinder. But really, it's based on something called the 85th percentile rule, which is similar to an argument by Harvard PhD student Wilbur Smith in 1937. He hypothesized that the safest speed is near the upper end of the 10‑mph band where most drivers travel, and that if more than 15% of drivers are going faster than that band, a higher maximum speed is probably still safe.

Would going even faster cause more death? That was the question. Smith's peers said you'd have to keep tabs on deaths related to higher speeds. However, that's not what happened. Researchers at the Institute for Transportation Studies at the University of California instead found that even though there was a continued understanding that drivers wouldn't always be "prudent" about the safest speeds, by the 1950s and 1960s, the 85th percentile rule had in fact become regulatory gospel.

Yet, in 2017, the National Highway Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would finally pierce the bubble that this assumed metric had any scientific basis in fact, stating that there was "not strong evidence that the 85th percentile speed within a given traffic flow equates to the speed with the lowest crash involvement rate."