Can You Request That A Speed Limit Be Changed?
Speed limits are one of the pillars of safe traffic engineering, but that doesn't mean drivers always obey them. Ideally, the posted speed limit matches a road's function while also accounting for daily traffic patterns. Meaning that areas with lots of foot traffic or intersections should have lower speed limits, while areas with fewer pedestrians and cyclists and fewer intersections should allow cars to travel faster in the name of convenience. Unfortunately, the posted speed limit doesn't always align with the road's real-world use, which can be frustrating for drivers, pedestrians, and homeowners alike. If you come across such a road, you may be able to request that the state, county, or town change the speed limit, but laws vary wildly between states and municipalities, so you'll need to do research on local laws to know for sure.
If you are able to request a change to the speed limit, don't expect any updates overnight. Changing a road speed limit almost always involves the city or state government ordering a speed study, which requires engineers to collect data on several factors, including traffic speeds under everyday conditions and traffic volume, as well as the street's crash history and visibility conditions. These studies also consider whether the road is urban, rural, or residential.
When the study comes back, it's not guaranteed you'll get the speed limit change you're looking for. If the engineers determine that the road's speed limit is appropriate but drivers aren't using the roadway safely, you may instead see traffic-calming features installed. Hopefully, they're more effective and less funny than Fresno's infamous car-launching speed bumps.
How to request speed limit changes in your area
For better or worse, some roads are controlled by town and county governments, while others are beholden to state mandates. This means the process for requesting a speed limit change is far from standardized. To find specific information for your area, you may need to visit your state's Department of Transportation website or your municipality's FAQ page. A search of "speed limit reduction request" plus your area plugged into your search engine of choice should get you most of the way there.
Generally, states set statutory speed limits for specific types of roads which represent a maximum speed. For example, rural highways in a state typically have the same speed limits, and counties don't get to raise them. If you want to request an increased limit for those types of roads, you may be out of luck, as it likely requires state legislation. Municipalities usually have the power to lower speed limits further, though. This would allow you to request that your city lower a 40-mph zone where pedestrians and children are common, for example.
These days, many places are taking speeding seriously, and more states are pushing for speed-limiting devices to be fitted in frequent offenders' cars. Hopefully, this means your quest to get a speed limit changed to something more reasonable goes smoothly. If you have filed a request for a speed limit change in your area, report back to us. How did it go?