Can You Request That A Speed Limit Be Changed?

Speed limits are one of the pillars of safe traffic engineering, but that doesn't mean drivers always obey them. Ideally, the posted speed limit matches a road's function while also accounting for daily traffic patterns. Meaning that areas with lots of foot traffic or intersections should have lower speed limits, while areas with fewer pedestrians and cyclists and fewer intersections should allow cars to travel faster in the name of convenience. Unfortunately, the posted speed limit doesn't always align with the road's real-world use, which can be frustrating for drivers, pedestrians, and homeowners alike. If you come across such a road, you may be able to request that the state, county, or town change the speed limit, but laws vary wildly between states and municipalities, so you'll need to do research on local laws to know for sure.

If you are able to request a change to the speed limit, don't expect any updates overnight. Changing a road speed limit almost always involves the city or state government ordering a speed study, which requires engineers to collect data on several factors, including traffic speeds under everyday conditions and traffic volume, as well as the street's crash history and visibility conditions. These studies also consider whether the road is urban, rural, or residential.

When the study comes back, it's not guaranteed you'll get the speed limit change you're looking for. If the engineers determine that the road's speed limit is appropriate but drivers aren't using the roadway safely, you may instead see traffic-calming features installed. Hopefully, they're more effective and less funny than Fresno's infamous car-launching speed bumps.