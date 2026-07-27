Why The 100-Car Naturalistic Driving Study May Be The Most Important Ever Conducted

Although automakers and other interested parties spend untold hours testing vehicle safety, there's only so much that can be done without real-world research. Consider Consumer Reports' emergency handling tests: sure, they look super fun. But most folks actually don't spend much time zigging and zagging through orange traffic cones during their daily commutes.

True, some safety data can be captured with the typical after-the-fact crash analysis that goes into federal reporting, and your car's "black box" — the event data recorder — can provide very short snapshots of data as well. Yet that's still only part of the picture. And all those drawbacks help explain why the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute's 2005 program — the 100-car Naturalistic Driving Study — was so important.

This year-long study was the first of its kind and carefully constructed to be, well, as natural as possible for participants. For instance, most of the drivers were behind the wheels of their own cars — the study did provide complimentary leased vehicles for some of the people. Either way, though, each vehicle was equipped with a range of vehicle sensors and video cameras designed to collect data without intruding on the driver's attention. Nor did researchers try to control the action: drivers simply went about their business as normal.

The result was nearly 42,300 hours of data covering approximately 2,000,000 miles of driving by 241 drivers, of which 109 were considered primary drivers. Of course, just as important as the study's design were its results.