Consumer Reports' Emergency Handling Tests Look Super Fun

327 acres is no small space. It's certainly enough land for evaluators to test out new cars, SUVs, trucks, and minivans on around 6 miles of paved test roads, a curvaceous 3,500-foot handling course, and a 4,400-foot main straight. And some of the most serious, if also awesome, evaluations are the emergency handling tests. As part of the tests, evaluators put cars through avoidance maneuvers. The test driver will flog a new vehicle through a lane of cones, snaking left and right through the dividers. If that isn't fun enough, the tester is expected to weave through the course at increasing speeds until the vehicle can't navigate the course without hitting cones — not a bad way to spend a work day.

Consumer Reports uses that slalom-style test to simulate and evaluate a vehicle's at-the-limit ability to avoid an obstacle in the road and then return to its lane to avoid a head-on collision. Beyond avoidance maneuvers, evaluators subject new vehicles to the organization's 3,500-foot handling course, strictly to test road-holding, suspension, and steering by pushing them through the corners.

Then there's braking. As part of the testing, evaluators will speed up to 60 mph and brake with everything they've got to determine that vehicle's stopping distance. They'll do that test on dry and wet pavement, using precise equipment to gather metrics. But, for the driver, it's an opportunity to make some new cars' brakes positively bleed. Don't think that's enough? Consumer Reports also tests the best tires by torturing them on the track in dry and wet conditions, as well as braking on an ice rink.