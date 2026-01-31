Older Drivers Are More Likely To Make These Dangerous Mistakes

The most common senior driving mistake listed in the APA study was failure to check blind spots. Despite having their eyesight screened before the test, they frequently failed to scan adjacent lanes before changing or merging. Senior drivers have lower functional ranges of neck and trunk motion, which may explain why these numbers are significant. On the other hand, this is also where advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as blind-spot monitoring help.

An analysis by the IIHS and the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), published by the Intelligent Transportation Systems Joint Program Office (ITS JPO), found that blind spot monitoring systems reduce lane change crashes by 23%. This is especially important for modern-day driving because those pesky blind spots keep getting larger with more and more people choosing SUVs. Still, regardless of whether these systems are present or not, one should always check blind spots. Aging is also known to reduce reaction times and divide attention, and both of these can contribute to mistakes by making it more difficult to notice a vehicle.

However, according to a driving simulation study published by Dastrup et al. (2009), older drivers maintained longer following distances compared to younger drivers. This can work as a compensatory strategy to reduce risks since longer following distances allow for longer reaction times. Ultimately, although the APA study concludes that more research is needed in the eyesight department, the numbers presented do contribute to overall driving risk.