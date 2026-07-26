Chrysler Debuted 'Auto-Pilot' Technology Way Back In 1958

In 1955, Chrysler launched a brand-new division centered around the striking Imperial luxury sedan that also helped introduce designer Virgil Exner's new Forward Look styling. The idea behind the Imperial division was to give Chrysler a more competitive entry at the premium end of the market, where it would take on the likes of Cadillac and Lincoln. So it was only natural that the "flagship of the Forward Look" — as ad writers described it — focused on the latest high-tech innovations, and in 1958, that meant one of the first modern cruise-control systems: Auto-Pilot.

It wasn't anyone from Chrysler who invented the system, though. Instead, it was an engineer named Ralph Teetor who first filed for a patent on the technology in 1948. Teetor was one of the first blind graduates of the University of Pennsylvania, and is generally acknowledged as the country's first blind engineer. His mechanical inclinations began at a young age, as he designed and built his own 3-horsepower motor car when he was just 12. Teetor also has a part in the history of the automatic transmission with a patent for a fluid-operated gearshift granted in 1924, which was just one of more than 40 patents he earned in all before passing away in 1982.

Teetor's first go at the technology involved a physical mechanism that would increase gas-pedal resistance when the vehicle reached the preferred speed. By 1958, the so-called Speedostat had advanced to use an electromagnetic lock and was renamed Auto-Pilot by Chrysler for the Imperial. Teetor, to be clear, was the head of his family-founded parts supplier at the time, allowing the tech to get to Cadillac in 1959. GM's lux division, in turn, would call it Cruise Control.