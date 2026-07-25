What Do You Wish You Knew About Cars, But You're Too Embarrassed To Ask?
We're all in this together. Learning from each other and growing as a community is kind of what community is all about, right? We're kicking off this weekend with some learning opportunities for anyone who wants one. Under the shadow of the anonymity of your comments section user name, you can ask whatever transportation-related question you want to know the answer to, even if you think it's a stupid question, we'll do our best to answer as many of them as we can. It can't hurt to ask, so once you're done reading this, drop down to the comments and leave us a nice little query. You don't have to be embarrassed, we'll either find you an answer or provide you with the resources so you can go to find out for yourself!
We want to know every little question rattling around in your heads. Maybe it's something that has bothered you for decades, or maybe it's something you just heard about last week. Either way, every question has an answer, and we'll do what we can to increase all of our automotive education levels together. Obviously there are some things, like physics or diagnosing an issue with an out-of-warranty German luxury car, that require years of school and communing with the Gods to understand, but if it's just an issue of knowledge, you're going to find out what it is you have wanted to know.
I learned pretty much everything I know about cars by being immensely curious. I voraciously read magazines, books, and blogs, and I watch way more documentaries, explainers, and build series on YouTube than I really should for someone almost forty years old. There has never been more access to an incredible wealth of information than there is today. Anything you want to know you can pretty quickly get an answer to. Heck, maybe you want to know something about the craft of automotive journalism itself, I'm happy to answer those questions, too!
There's plenty I don't know
I will admit, I don't have very many questions left that I haven't already searched for an answer to, and I'm never embarrassed to ask someone who knows more than me. There are a bunch of different vehicle-specific things, like I don't really know the difference between the various modern Ferraris and McLarens out there, they kind of lost me about 5 years ago and I never really caught up, and they all look the same. I still don't really get the appeal of the Nissan R35 GT-R. I'm still not sure why wheels are measured in inches but tires are measured in millimeters. Maybe you can teach me something, too.
Here's an opportunity to drop some knowledge bombs, or get them dropped upon you. We're waging war on misinformation, half-truths, and AI psychosis. Don't ask Chat GPT, ask a complete dork like me. I'll give you as much of the truth as I can, and make it as easy to understand as possible. Are you ready for it?
The car community takes all kinds, and some of us know a lot more than others. If you're new to the car hobby, welcome, pull up a chair, and ask whatever your heart desires to know. There are a lot of different questions you could ask, some of them I can't even fathom until I see them on the page. Sound off in the comments below and we'll discuss it. On Monday I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else.