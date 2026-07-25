What Do You Wish You Knew About Cars, But You're Too Embarrassed To Ask?

We're all in this together. Learning from each other and growing as a community is kind of what community is all about, right? We're kicking off this weekend with some learning opportunities for anyone who wants one. Under the shadow of the anonymity of your comments section user name, you can ask whatever transportation-related question you want to know the answer to, even if you think it's a stupid question, we'll do our best to answer as many of them as we can. It can't hurt to ask, so once you're done reading this, drop down to the comments and leave us a nice little query. You don't have to be embarrassed, we'll either find you an answer or provide you with the resources so you can go to find out for yourself!

We want to know every little question rattling around in your heads. Maybe it's something that has bothered you for decades, or maybe it's something you just heard about last week. Either way, every question has an answer, and we'll do what we can to increase all of our automotive education levels together. Obviously there are some things, like physics or diagnosing an issue with an out-of-warranty German luxury car, that require years of school and communing with the Gods to understand, but if it's just an issue of knowledge, you're going to find out what it is you have wanted to know.

I learned pretty much everything I know about cars by being immensely curious. I voraciously read magazines, books, and blogs, and I watch way more documentaries, explainers, and build series on YouTube than I really should for someone almost forty years old. There has never been more access to an incredible wealth of information than there is today. Anything you want to know you can pretty quickly get an answer to. Heck, maybe you want to know something about the craft of automotive journalism itself, I'm happy to answer those questions, too!