Stanceworks Is The Best Build Show To Ever Happen On YouTube

The title of this particular entry might seem hyperbolic to you, but if you've ever wanted to see exactly how the cookie crumbles in a high-quality automotive build, you need to see every gritty detail. StanceWorks is the YouTube channel for real ball knowers, because it doesn't have any of the drama or fake deadlines of television projects of the past. Some builders will gloss over the engineering they do in order to get a car ready in one 30-minute sitting. Mike's builds aren't afraid to marinate in the minutiae, spending time discussing the intricacies of designing a pushrod suspension setup. Maybe that's not your cup of tea, and that's okay, but for the real sickos this is pure joy.

It took all of the restraint I could muster to refrain from mentioning Stanceworks until the fourteenth installment of this absurd online experiment to document the best build shows on YouTube. I've met Mike a few times and he's a genuine enthusiast and based on his show a better engineer than pretty much every YouTube builder out there (though one could make an argument in favor of Superfast Matt). TV shows like "The Pitt" and movies like "Project Hail Mary" are often described as competency porn, basically media where all of the characters are incredibly good at what they do, and I think that's what Mike brings to the equation.

That's why we're taking it upon ourselves to highlight some of our favorite underrated builders in a series we're calling Wrenchers You Should Know. While this series typically eschews big-power high-dollar corporate-backed builds in favor of home-built DIYers, Mike is using his sponsor dollars in such creative and competent ways that I think he gets a pass. There's no world in which any of this could be construed as slop.