When A Car Is Classic, Vintage, Or Antique, Here's What That Actually Means

If there's one thing that humans love to do, it's to boil down large groups of things to little exclusive categories. Throughout the history of the automobile, we have separated cars into categories by size, shape, country of origin, and a bunch of other groupings, so why not by age? Age might actually be the most significant identifier when it comes to some kinds of cars, and it definitely plays a part in the vehicle's value.

There is a difference between driving a "classic car," a "vintage car," and an "antique car," but it's tough to know which is which. It isn't as though this is life-and-death kind of knowledge, but learning the difference and using these terms correctly might win you some cool points with other car folks in your life or help narrow down your developing tastes. There are even different sub-categories of cars within these three denotations that drill down further if you really want to dig into certain decades with stuff like "brass era," "malaise," or "rad era" cars.

Some of these categories have a bit of overlap, and as with practically any word in the English language, the definitions change depending on who you talk to, where you are, and maybe even when you ask about them. Even some organizations with a bit of authority in the space have conflicting viewpoints as to what some of these words actually mean.