3D-Printed Concrete Can Make Construction Climate-Friendly

A team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has developed a new way to 3D print concrete structures, a technique that could simultaneously cut down on material use, costs, and climate-damaging CO2 emissions. While 3D-printed concrete structures are already out in the world, current systems are very unoptimized. Previous attempts at optimization, however, have suffered from being too perfect. That is, algorithmically generated blueprints were meant for ideal conditions that real-world, slightly clunky printers could never actually make. What the MIT team has done is developed a new algorithm, based on more sophisticated math, that can account for the clunkiness while figuring out the realistically ideal design. Their first result is a model bridge that is 16% lighter than its traditionally made equivalent, with the same load capacity.

That matters, because humanity sure uses a lot of concrete. As in, we use concrete more than any other substance on Earth, save for water itself. But in order to make all that concrete, a huge amount of CO2 is shoved into the atmosphere: 8% of all CO2 emissions, in fact, come from this process alone. So any reduction the CO2 output from concrete production would be a big step in the fight against climate change. Prior research indicated that 3D printing concrete saved 86% of emissions compared to the traditional process. And that's to say nothing of the material savings! Fewer resources, less cost, less weight, less carbon. Sure sounds good to me. A major blocker to widespread adoption has been the gap between the ideal designs and the actual printers. If this new method can close the gap, some very exciting possibilities open up.

The new method involves the math underlying the programs creating the blueprints. As explained in the team's whitepaper and reported by MIT News, older models simply couldn't capture printer imperfections, which is what resulted in the too-perfect designs. Printers have limitations like the size of the concrete beads it lays down, the turning radius of the nozzle, and the curvature (or lack thereof) of the lines of beads. Sharp angles, in particular, are not something printers are great at. To capture all of that in numbers, there's a mathematical technique called mixed-integer programming that could work, but it's so computationally intensive that it wasn't feasible. What changed, and what the MIT team brought to the concrete table, were some recent innovations in how to calculate for this technique. There's quite a bit of very smart wizardry here, but the end result is that it's now possible to deduce optimal designs bounded by what a printer can actually make.