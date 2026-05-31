Don't Make These 5 Mistakes When Pouring Your Concrete Driveway

There are numerous benefits to using concrete for a driveway. It's immensely durable, requires very little maintenance, and it's one of the more affordable options out there. Plus, while mixing and pouring concrete is a fairly physically demanding job, it's not technically challenging, which means it can be approached as a DIY task for those that prefer to get their hands dirty.

Whether you're laying a new driveway, or if you're repairing or replacing an existing concrete driveway, there are a number of rules that you should always follow to ensure the desired finish is achieved. Failing to prepare the surface appropriately is the biggest mistake to avoid when pouring a concrete driveway, as this will inevitably result in a poor finish and require a whole lot of work to put things right.

Other mistakes to avoid making include cracking on regardless of bad weather warnings, not choosing the correct concrete mix for the job at hand, adding too much water to the mix, and rushing the curing process. These mistakes will result in a subpar finish. So, while concrete driveways can certainly last for decades, making any of the following mistakes will result in a driveway that needs redoing or refinishing much earlier than that.