How To Fix Unsightly Concrete Cracks Like A DIY Master

So, you've got cracks in your concrete driveway or walkway. The good news is that you don't need to panic. Some hairline cracking is normal as the concrete settles and shifts. Cracks that are less than ⅛ of an inch wide can be left alone. Just keep an eye on them to make sure they don't get worse. If you don't want to constantly get out your measuring tools, one test you can do is to put two quarters together, with the heads sides facing each other, over the crack. If the crack is narrower than the two quarters, you're good. If it's wider than that, then it's time to seal.

The process for fixing cracks is mostly the same whether the crack is small (⅛ to ¼ inch) or a little bigger (¼ to ½ inch). It starts with a thorough cleaning followed by careful filling of the crack, then allowing time for it to dry. The difference lies in the kind of filler that is used. That's because, with smaller cracks, you can simply seal them so that they don't get bigger. With the larger cracks, you'll actually be adding cement patching compound, which isn't as complicated as it may sound. These things you can do yourself.

If the crack is ½ inch or wider, you're probably going to need professional help. The same goes for cases where one side of the crack is higher than the other side. Those outcomes indicate structural issues that are best addressed by a pro. Of course, at a certain point, you may need to replace the concrete rather than repair it.