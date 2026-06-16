MIT Study Finds Gas Cars Aren't Secretly Better For The Planet Than EVs, Despite What Everyone On Facebook Says

Don't get me wrong, there's nothing wrong with going to college. I'd definitely rather my kids spend two years at Massachusetts Tech than waste my boat money chasing one of those useless four-year degrees. But this is just ridiculous:

We note that our modeling framework does not presently incorporate forecasts of how certain conditions can change over time. If the emission intensity of electricity continues to decrease, as it has over the past decade, the emissions reductions from BEV adoption could be significantly higher than shown here.

Change how we generate electricity to dump less pollution into the air, causing fewer heart attacks and giving fewer kids lung conditions? All to give EVs an unfair advantage like that? Maybe in Europe, but not here in America. And to further highlight just how ridiculous this "study" is, they can't even decide if plug-in hybrids are 100% good or 100% bad, which we know are the only two options. Supposedly, "PHEVs achieve 80%–90% of the emissions savings of BEVs in urban areas," but then they say it's only "60% in rural areas" and add the caveat "assuming regular charging." We're supposed to just believe a hybrid magically knows to pollute less in a city? I know I look young, but I wasn't born yesterday. But at least they admit EVs are completely useless in winter:

While cold winters have a larger relative impact (in percentage terms) on BEV fuel economy than on ICEV fuel economy, the absolute impact on fuel efficiency (measure by the energy required per distance) is more similar, meaning that only the most extreme climates have a substantial impact on the emission reductions achieved by BEVs. And while the fuel economy of BEVs may be reduced by 50% or more on a particularly cold day at night, such conditions do not regularly exist during the day and throughout the year in any location.

See, if you only focus on the most extreme, temporary weather conditions, an EV can't go anywhere. Well, anywhere further than the 150 miles or so the battery's still good for without a charge. If you're racing from Texarkana to Atlanta in those conditions, there's no way you'll make it in 28 hours or less. It's just all so ridiculous. What we really should have done is made the Car Talk guys president. If there's one thing I know for sure, it's that those two would never have forced me to listen to what some MIT grad thinks.