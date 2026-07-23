Next Honda Ridgeline Teased With Boxier Ridgeoutline That'll Hit The Market By 2028

The Honda Ridgeline is taking about a year-and-a-half off, as the second-generation pickup is slated to bow out of its lineup fairly soon due to tightening emissions regulations and an aging design. There's been no word from the Japanese automaker on what would come next... until now.

Honda officially confirmed that a third-generation Ridgeline is coming within the next couple of years, and based on a single silhouette rendering we've been shown, it looks far boxier than before. Really, it's more of an outline. A Ridgeoutline, if you will. If I had to make an educated guess, the next Ridgeline is going to look a hell of a lot like the current Honda Passport with a truck bed grated onto the back, whereas the current one looks like a Pilot with a bed. Perhaps it'll pull from the new Pilot instead. Time will tell. Either way, it'll most likely make use of Honda's new hybrid V6 engine I got a chance to take a look at in Japan last year.

Updated styling and a new motor are two things the second-gen Ridgeline, which has been on sale since 2017, desperately needed. That's not to say it's a bad truck (if you're my father-in-law who just bought one, I think it's a great truck); I just think it could use a bit of a freshening up, ya know!