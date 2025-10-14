Some Jeep Hybrids Bricked After Disastrous Weekend OTA Software Update

Quite a few Jeep Wrangler 4xe owners reported their vehicles being disabled after an over-the-air update this past weekend, reports The Stack. After installing the update, owners reported their Jeeps suddenly losing power, lighting up a bunch of dashboard warning lights, and coming to a stop. A message would appear instructing drivers to put the transmission into park, after which it refused to shift back into drive, leaving them stranded.

This is far from optimal behavior, to say the least. While some owners couldn't even start their Jeeps (which, admittedly, is the safest failure condition since you're already parked), others reported engines shutting down while driving or even in the middle of the highway. As one member of the Jeep 4xe Enthusiasts Facebook group described:

This happened to me today-went through the update in the morning and then continued to drive and had it die on me on the interstate- it was absolutely terrifying. Was driving 70 mph and it just shut off and told me to shift to park- was able to make it off onto the shoulder, turned it off and back on again, tried getting back on the interstate and it wouldn't accelerate. Finally got it off the exit. Shut it off for a few minutes and then tried driving it again, worked for about 5 miles then did it again- pulled off the interstate on a very narrow shoulder with cars speeding by. Restarted it and barely made it to the next exit where I had to have it towed to the dealer.

Some owners posted videos about the problems they were encountering, warning owners not to install this update due to the problems it was causing. Wranglers that had not installed it appeared to continue working just fine.