What Feature Do You Wish You Could Simply Download To Your Car?
Modern cars are more connected than ever before, with the ability to download new software and even unlock new features simply by connecting to Wi-Fi, and, of course, inputting your credit card information in some cases. With Volvo announcing the release of a free over-the-air (OTA) update that will be available for around 2.5 million cars globally as old as the 2020 model year, and the ability to wirelessly and remotely download Pilot Assist adaptive cruise control for $595, that got me thinking: what feature do you wish you could simply download to your car?
This is not necessarily a question grounded in reality, so you don't have to limit your answers to realistic or even remotely plausible scenarios. Maybe you wish you could download a panoramic sunroof on your '99 Honda Accord, or you wish you could download all-wheel drive to your rear-wheel-drive BMW X5. Whatever feature your heart desires, sound off in the comments section and share it with your fellow Jalops.
I really wish I could download ventilated seats
As you may know if you've read my blogs before, I own a 2017 Mini Cooper S four-door hardtop, and I love my car with my whole heart. I love its huge sunroof, I love its spunky driving dynamics, and I love the color-changing accent lighting, but I don't love how rapidly my Carbon Black leatherette seats give me swamp ass. I'm lucky enough to have a job that allows me to spend time in lots of expensive, fancy new cars, which means I get to experience luxury features that are usually reserved for the 1%. That includes massaging seats, in-dash air fresheners, and ventilated seats, the last of which might be my favorite feature of all.
I tend to run warm, I live in sunny Los Angeles, and my car has a panoramic sunroof and black seats. Add all those together and you get the perfect recipe for swamp ass and a sweat-stained lower back. Though I love my car with all my heart, I really wish it had ventilated seats, and I wish even more that I could simply download them. Sadly that ain't happening anytime soon, so I'll stick to wearing breathable clothes and using the "Max AC" button in my car. What feature do you wish you could simply download to your car?