Modern cars are more connected than ever before, with the ability to download new software and even unlock new features simply by connecting to Wi-Fi, and, of course, inputting your credit card information in some cases. With Volvo announcing the release of a free over-the-air (OTA) update that will be available for around 2.5 million cars globally as old as the 2020 model year, and the ability to wirelessly and remotely download Pilot Assist adaptive cruise control for $595, that got me thinking: what feature do you wish you could simply download to your car?

This is not necessarily a question grounded in reality, so you don't have to limit your answers to realistic or even remotely plausible scenarios. Maybe you wish you could download a panoramic sunroof on your '99 Honda Accord, or you wish you could download all-wheel drive to your rear-wheel-drive BMW X5. Whatever feature your heart desires, sound off in the comments section and share it with your fellow Jalops.