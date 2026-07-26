Changing Up Your Car's Interior? Here's How Much It Can Cost To Reupholster The Seats

A little reupholstery work can really transform how a car's interior feels. That work, though, can range from simply addressing rips and tears on the bolster of an old 3 Series to completing a full retrim and change of material on a custom project. Naturally, pricing ranges dramatically from one job to the next.

Minor repairs might start at a couple hundred dollars, regardless of whether the seats are cloth or leather, although leather will typically be a touch pricier. Much of the cost is in the labor, rather than the material. As for reupholstering an entire seat, the cost climbs a little, with prices starting at around $350 per seat.

If a full interior retrim is required, the cost can quickly spiral into the thousands. It will understandably be cheaper to retrim just the seats than to retrim the door panels as well. Budget for around $2,500 for a cloth retrim, and expect to add around $1,000 to the invoice if leather is being used. Here, the standard of leather will make a difference, in addition to whether synthetic or genuine leather is being used.

Extras such as contrast stitching or diamond-quilted finishes will add a surprising amount to the total cost. So, a single seat refinished in factory leatherette or cloth may only set you back a few hundred dollars, but if a comprehensive interior retrim in premium leather with contrast stitching is required, that cost could quickly soar to north of $5,000.