Leather Vs. Leatherette Upholstery: The Pros And Cons Explained

The average price of a new car has crossed the $50,000 threshold. These higher prices also mean that customers are demanding more and more from cars these days, and premium features are high up on the nation's "want" list. Features such as wireless charging pads, moonroofs, and heated and ventilated front seats are now almost expected. Quality materials, like leather, are slowly becoming a requirement as well.

Unfortunately, leather comes at a cost, which is where leatherette steps in. As a synthetic material, leatherette is much easier to mass-produce. It seems like a win-win, really, as automakers get to save money and consumers still get that premium look and feel of a high-class leather interior. While many high-end automakers still provide the choice of leather seats as an upgrade, many are content enough to only offer a leatherette finish on certain models, which suggests that both automakers and buyers simply see the authentic, real-deal material as an unnecessary extra expense.

On the other hand, the extra expense of leather can also be seen as a pro, in certain lights at least. An immaculately trimmed cabin of a Rolls-Royce, Bentley, or similar luxury car will feature huge amounts of real leather, instead of the cheaper synthetic material. This luxurious finish lets the high-paying customers see exactly where their money is being spent and is a clear indicator of quality and opulence.