The Simple Upgrades That Make Your Cheap Car Feel Expensive

Most of us have been there. You're sitting at the stoplight in your beat-up jalopy when a swanky car comes up next to you. You can't help but notice the shimmering paint job and opulent cabin, comparing it to your beat-up paint and stained, cloth seats. But here's a secret the auto industry does not want you to know: Luxury is not about the price tag. It's about how you feel when you get inside your car; the smell, the tactile experience, the visual appeal. What makes a premium car a luxury one is the collection of sensory inputs, like how the supple leather seat grabs you, the way the high-end audio surrounds you with crisp music, and the lack of any mysterious rattling noises.

Most people are put off by the thought of upgrading their car because they are thinking of extremes like $5,000 air-suspension kits, or $6,000 engine swaps, or $10,000 paint jobs for that deep mirror finish. It simply does not make sense if your car's worth just four figures. The idea here is to remove the elements that make your daily driver feel cheap.

Why do it? Because, in any given year, you spend hundreds of hours inside your car. If every second of that time is spent feeling like you're in a budget motel, you're gonna end up loathing your commute. If you focus on improving the touchpoints of your car — points you can see, hear, and feel — you can trick your brain into thinking that you are in something more expensive. And it can be way cheaper than going for a predatory new car loan. A sorted, personalized old car is way cooler than a newly-leased base model luxury SUV.