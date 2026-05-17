5 Car Parts You Should Never Buy From A Junkyard

If you're the kind of person who would never put a used part on your car, we're happy for you. Not all of us have the budget for that, so we've been around the junkyard a time or two. It can be a decent way to save money when you have some repairs to make. There's no shame in the scrap game. That's especially true when you're looking for body parts like fenders, bumpers, or mirrors.

Of course, there are some parts that you're just better off buying new, and some parts you can't buy used. For example, did you know that it is illegal for a junkyard to sell a used catalytic converter unless it's been tested? But there are some parts you just shouldn't buy from a junkyard, even if you can.

Any parts that are a matter of safety should be avoided. This includes seat belts and airbags. Many junkyards won't strip the seat belts for resale for that reason. The same goes for things that wear out multiple times over the life of your car, such as tires and brake pads. You'll also want to avoid other brake components, like shoes and drums, as well as any rusted parts. Shocks and struts should also be bought new. Really, with most of these parts, there's a lot of overlap between concerns about safety and how long you can expect them to last.