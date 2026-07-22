Word On The Street Says McLaren Is Working On A Manual Hypercar Called The P50

Manual transmissions in cars normal people can afford may be an ever-dwindling species, but shifting your own gears is having a bit of a moment at the very top end of the market, and one report says McLaren is planning to get in on the action. According to The Supercar Blog, the British supercar maker is preparing a manual hypercar with the codename P50. It'll apparently be even more expensive and exclusive than the new W1, which costs $2.1 million and will be capped at 399 units. The publication says fewer than 100 P50s will be built, and it'll debut at The Quail next month during Monterey Car Week.

On the surface, a report like this that doesn't really attribute its allegations to much other than "trust me, bro" wouldn't deserve much attention. However, The Supercar Blog has been right about this sort of thing before, publishing a report back in May that said Ferrari might come out with a limited-run, manual version of the 12Cilindri in July, merely citing unnamed "sources." Well, Ferrari came out with a limited-run, "manual" version of the 12Cilindri in July.