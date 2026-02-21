These Are The Brands That Are Still Selling Manuals In 2026

Being a "save the manuals" person is akin to being an Arby's enthusiast. Nobody else really cares to indulge, and they're slowly being pulled from public consumption. And just like Arby's, slowly dwindling manual transmission sales make them a generally poor business proposition for car companies that want to make a profit (i.e., all of them). So why then are manual transmissions — and Arby's Beef N' Cheddar — still being offered to the public?

Well, because even if there were just one location left in an Arby's lover's state, you know damn well they'd make the trip a dozen times before they ever stepped foot in a Panera Bread. The same rings true for the driving enthusiast. Sales data indicates that when a model is offered with a manual, enthusiasts will order it, even if a "healthier" automatic option is available — just look at how well manual transmissions sold in 2024.

There aren't many automotive brands still committed to the H-pattern days of old, but if you happen to be the kind of enthusiast we've been describing (who also has new-car money), these companies should be on your radar.