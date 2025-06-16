The GMA T.50's Production Is Ending Before You Got A Chance To Buy One

Good going, guys! You missed your one shot to get a brand new GMA T.50 because you couldn't whip your checkbook out in time. Production of the absurd center-seat hypercar is set to end in July after a 100-vehicle run that began in early 2023, according to Top Gear. The Gordan Murray-backed car's journey started well before that, though, when it made its public debut at the 78th Goodwood Members' Meeting in October of 2021. Now, it's all over.

You missed your shot to get a three-seater supercar with a Cosworth-developed naturally aspirated 3.9-liter V12 that put out 654 horsepower and 367 pound-feet of torque — all bolted up to a six-speed manual transmission. It served as a passion project for Murray, who wanted to capture the original magic of the McLren F1 he worked on in the 1990s. I'd say he succeeded in the creation of his 226 mph, 12,100 RPM monster.

GMA's factory in England will only be down for a little while though. The company is planning its next chapter — announcing that its Special Vehicles (GMSV) division is preparing to reveal its first two supercars at Monterey Car Week in August, Top Gear reports.