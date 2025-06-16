The GMA T.50's Production Is Ending Before You Got A Chance To Buy One
Good going, guys! You missed your one shot to get a brand new GMA T.50 because you couldn't whip your checkbook out in time. Production of the absurd center-seat hypercar is set to end in July after a 100-vehicle run that began in early 2023, according to Top Gear. The Gordan Murray-backed car's journey started well before that, though, when it made its public debut at the 78th Goodwood Members' Meeting in October of 2021. Now, it's all over.
You missed your shot to get a three-seater supercar with a Cosworth-developed naturally aspirated 3.9-liter V12 that put out 654 horsepower and 367 pound-feet of torque — all bolted up to a six-speed manual transmission. It served as a passion project for Murray, who wanted to capture the original magic of the McLren F1 he worked on in the 1990s. I'd say he succeeded in the creation of his 226 mph, 12,100 RPM monster.
GMA's factory in England will only be down for a little while though. The company is planning its next chapter — announcing that its Special Vehicles (GMSV) division is preparing to reveal its first two supercars at Monterey Car Week in August, Top Gear reports.
What comes next for GMA
Here's what the heads of the company told the outlet:
Phillip Lee, the CEO of the Gordon Murray Group, said: "We are excited to offer customers the opportunity to create the bespoke supercar of their dreams with the GMSV design and engineering teams. We're also enthusiastic to show the world's automotive fans our most unique expressions of the Gordon Murray Automotive ethos through GMSV."
[...]
"I can barely believe it's been 60 years I've been designing and engineering race and road cars," said Gordon Murray. "I can't wait to reminisce with the thousands of fans at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The GMSV double debut that follows just a month later will offer customers, old and new, even more ways to be part of our celebration of cars and driving."
You won't be shocked to learn that we've covered the GMA T.50 rather extensively over the past few years. All the way back in 2020, we declared it "the only hypercar that matters." We've also told you about the engineering behind that brilliant Cosworth engine, did the math on whether or not you could drive it only by using the big-ass fan out back, showed you the massive diffuser of the T.50s Niki Lauda and appreciated what it sounded like going around Goodwood.
Goodnight T.50. We will remember you fondly.