Trump Is Trying To Use An International Bridge We Didn't Pay For As A Hostile Bargaining Chip Against Canada

It took years of legal wrangling, wheelin' and dealin' to get the brand-new Gordie Howe bridge built, and now that we're down to the third period with a wide open net, President Donald Trump wants to take his puck and go home. After years of the U.S. adamantly refusing to pay for a new bridge, it seem the U.S. is now mad that it doesn't own half of an international bridge we didn't pay for.

Because this is Trump we're talking about, this story gets more and more ridiculous the longer you read, so strap in! Monday night, the president of the United States went on a very unpresidential rant on the social media network he owns about the Gordie Howe bridge, which will soon serve as a second stretch between Detroit, MI and Windsor, Ontario.

Truth Social

Where was this energy when Trump was president the first time, and called the bridge a priority project and "a vital economic link between our two countries" back in 2017? Also, while it is nice Trump is so protective of hockey ("Heated Rivalry" is changing lives, people!) I really wonder where he got this "China is going to end ice hockey" thing. So many twisting pathways that will go unexplored in the President's mind.

Like so many of Trump's posts, there are so many wrong things here that it is hard to address them all. The feds do not own half of the bridge because, for over a decade, we have been adamant that we won't pay for it. That's thanks, in part, to another questionable U.S. billionaire, the late Matty Maroun. Maroun, who owned the Ambassador Bridge outright since the late 1970s, spent his twilight years doing everything he could to ensure that his 97-year-old international border crossing was the sole crossing from Canada into the U.S. while also ignoring basic maintenance and jacking up prices.

Maroun was a pain on both sides of the river. He also bought a ton of dilapidated neighborhoods along the river and let them fall into ruin just so a new bridge crossing couldn't be build there, directly contributing to Detroit's massive blight problem. The Maroun family even called on Trump to put a stop to the construction of the new bridge, because what's a little international trade between oligarchs, er, friends?