On Friday, 1 p.m. Eastern Time, the decade-long anticipated project for both Canada and the US was supposed to be treated to its official ribbon-cutting ceremony, creating another critical opening to one of the busiest trade crossings in the country. But that's all on pause now, because President Trump said so, or as both U.S. and Canadian officials say is to "resolve differences" discuss "technical issues" or any other roundabout way to say "because Trump has said so."

If you're already sick of reading about it, we're almost sick of writing about this ridiculousness too. But here we are again, as Automotive News reported this morning that the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is delayed as the two countries "negotiate differences." Chuck Andary, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority's interim CEO and chief legal officer, said that the US and Canada have "agreed to delay the opening of the bridge, taking the necessary time to resolve any outstanding issues." The issues at this point are coming from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who "pushed back on the opening," according to an AP report, but as always the buck stops with President Trump.

It's not clear what point Trump is most frustrated by in the bridge deal, which he lauded during his first term, but we can guess. It could be that U.S. itself has no ownership of the bridge, nor will it be making money off of the bridge directly. Or it might just be that Trump has a sour taste in his ego-hungry mouth since Canada was one of only two nations (China being the other) to actually stand up to Trump's bullying tactics. It might be because the Billionaire oligarch who privately owns of the Ambassador Bridge, the sole span responsible for $300 million in trade every day between Canada and the U.S., visited Trump and got in his ear about the rival bridge while donating $1 million to a Trump Super PAC.