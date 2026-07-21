President Donald Trump is teaching car enthusiasts around the world by example. If you have a new project car, you should have a reliable daily to fall back on should the worst happen. Trump stated on Sunday that the Boeing VC-25B Bridge will be out of service for "about a month." Earlier this month, he had flown home from a NATO summit in Turkey on an older Boeing VC-25A because the new Qatari-gifted aircraft allegedly lacked the appropriate missile countermeasures.

Trump initially claimed the plane swap was to allow the VC-25B Bridge to visit air bases in Europe so stationed U.S. Air Force personnel could tour the aircraft. However, the New York Times reported that the Secret Service advised the President not to fly the new plane, citing security concerns. When questioned in Turkey about a potential threat, he answered, "I'm number one of the kill list for Iran." When asked on Sunday about why he's continuing to fly the VC-25 Bridge despite its lack of anti-missile defenses, Trump replied: